Playing for CH causes

BACK AGAIN: The Shorty 9ers came together in Rockhampton recently. Contributed

MEMORIAL team the Emerald Star Hotel Shorty 9ers came together last weekend to compete in this year's Rockhampton Rugby League Nines competition.

However, the side's biggest achievement of the contest was donating over $1000 to local charity groups.

Former Emerald Cowboys president James Verzeletti said players "chose to mix it with the big boys” and entered the first division competition.

They finished in fourth place and were contenders for the finals, Mr Verzeletti said.

"A few mistakes and bombing a couple of tries in the last-round game on Sunday against Emu Park saw the team drop out of finals contention.

"But the remarkable thing this side contributed to this time round was donating to a couple of local charities before heading to play in the Nines comp,” he said.

Causes the team donated to included the Men of League Foundation, Joel's Journey and to Kyle Mattingley from Emerald who has been helping farmers in need after the floods.

Funds were raised through jersey auctions, sponsorship, player contributions, and raffles, and Mr Verzeletti said fundraising was continuing with a Bronco's kit and Bundaberg Rum promotions.

"We will be putting our next jersey auction up on our social media page soon.

"It's a Parramatta Eels playing jersey signed by the 2019 team sent to us from former Emerald Cowboy Andrew Davey.

"When the idea was raised we were just going to pick one charity and that was Joel's Journey, and then the floods happened out west, and we had the Men of League bowls day.

"The boys kept giving and haven't finished yet.

"We are overwhelmed by the support of our sponsors and supporters, and it would not have been possible to field a side and support the few charities without their assistance.”