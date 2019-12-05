Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old reported missing last month.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old reported missing last month.
News

Plea to help find missing boy

5th Dec 2019 6:17 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Aitkenvale.

The boy was last seen at 1pm on November 21 at a shopping centre on Ross River Road and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.

The boy is described as Aboriginal, approximately 140cm tall, with a small build and shoulder length brown hair with blonde tips and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, red shirt, white socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the boy's location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902310088

missing police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves hit CQ stores

        premium_icon Thieves hit CQ stores

        News Central Queensland police are investigating multiple business break-ins which are believed to be linked.

        Driver sustains spinal injuries after crashing into a tree

        premium_icon Driver sustains spinal injuries after crashing into a tree

        News A man is hospitalised after a car incident at Emerald.

        Rural recharge at Clermont Showgrounds

        Rural recharge at Clermont Showgrounds

        News Tom Curtain is the headline act at the We’re Still Here concert this week.

        PHOTOS: A century of life skills and self-esteem

        PHOTOS: A century of life skills and self-esteem

        News Girl Guides Queensland is 100 years old this year.