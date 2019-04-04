Plenty of ideas for fun family adventure

THERE has been some great rainfall across the region, not drought breaking but enough to make some of the region's wetland areas come to life and the region green up, almost overnight.

Make sure you check all the latest road conditions across the region and access to our wonderful national parks before heading off on your adventures.

If you have any friends and family coming along to visit these coming holidays, there are many Emerald cabin and caravan park options as well as many motels to choose from.

The nearby Gemfields also has many caravan parks and accommodation options.

The Gemfields is a great "all weather” venue with many exciting options for all the family.

Not all the activities on offer in the Gemfields involve fossicking for sapphires.

There are some great walks with an interesting array of wildlife, including rock wallabies up on Policeman's Knob, just out of Rubyvale.

The Sapphire Wetlands Reserve established in 2012 protects this sensitive area and provides refuge for the endangered fairy shrimp, and after rain the visitors will be greeted by an abundance of plants, birdlife and mammals.

Brolgas have also been known to dance around the area.

The 3.8km of trails wind through 95ha of coolibah, brigalow and poplar box trees.

With a bird hide, boardwalks and interpretive signs, exploring the reserve is a relatively easy walk and well worth it, especially after the recent rains.

If you are a keen cyclist or enjoy driving around, the Sapphire Gemfields Treasure Trail is great fun.

Sparkling sapphires, curious characters, tales that may be beyond belief but really are true - it's full-on family fun.

If after exploring the trail you have got the bug to seek your own fortune, make a visit to one of the many fossicking parks.

Take an underground mine tour to discover this unique mining heritage.

If you do not find that special stone, there are always many amazing ones for sale that have been mined, cut and then beautifully set into some unique jewellery found nowhere else.

After the excitement and intrigue of the fields, refresh yourself in one of the many great cafes or award- winning country pubs in the area.

Come and visit the Central Highlands Visitor Information Centre in Emerald to pick up your Sapphire Gemfields guide and treasure trail map.

It really is a great experience for all.