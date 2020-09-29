Menu
International travellers may not need to quarantine anymore.
Politics

PM considers quarantine shake-up

by Matthew Killoran
29th Sep 2020 2:55 PM
Home quarantine for returning Aussie travellers is under "active consideration" by the nation's top medical board, in what would be a major shake-up for our international travellers.

While timing around the stunning shift remains uncertain, and likely some time off, it would potentially allow Australians to return home from countries with COVID-19 under control by going into a two-week home quarantine, instead of expensive hotel quarantine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed the discussions were taking place in Canberra on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the potential for home quarantine for returning Australian travellers is under “active consideration”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the potential for home quarantine for returning Australian travellers is under "active consideration". Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

He said home quarantine had been well followed by Chinese Australians in the early stages of the pandemic, and there was a potential for this to be used again.

"I think home quarantine can play a role in the future and it's something that is being considered by the (Australian Health Protection Principal Committee)," he said.

"Particularly as we move beyond the phase we're in now and we do look to

see (how) borders can open up at some point to safe locations whether it be New Zealand or parts of the Pacific or places like South Korea or Japan or countries that have had a much higher rate of success.

"There are opportunities to look at those alternative methods, a triaging if you like.

"I think as time goes on, we will need a more flexible approach that gives us more options for managing this, so I think that is something that is under active consideration."

He said it would be determined by the health advice but he was hopeful it would be an option.

