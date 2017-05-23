PM dropping by for community barbecue

VISIT: PM Malcolm Turnbull will be in Emerald tomorrow. .

FOLLOWING a trip to Rockhampton today, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will visit Emerald tomorrow.

Mr Turnbull will attend a community barbecue with Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. The barbecue is being held at McIndoe Park function centre between 12.30pm and 2pm.

The full LNP shadow ministry is also in Emerald and will hold 'Pub Politics' tomorrow night.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said these relaxed sessions were an excellent way for Emerald locals to express their views on a wide range of issues directly to him, Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington and Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar.

"This is an opportunity for voters of all persuasions to let us know what's worrying them and to talk about the issues they need addressed by their State Government,” Mr Nicholls said.

"We know people in regional Queensland are hurting - they want better business opportunities and jobs for young people and they're not getting that from this do-nothing Labor government.

"I encourage anyone who has a genuine interest in helping build a better Queensland to come along and ask questions.”

