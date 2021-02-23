PM to push for JobSeeker rate rise

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will seek a “modest” permanent ­increase to the dole in exchange for stricter mutual obligation ­conditions once the $150 COVID-19 JobSeeker supplement ends next month.

Mr Morrison is expected to push for the increase at a partyroom meeting Tuesday, but The

Australian has learned a major welfare reform package is now being shelved due to long term budget implications.

Streamlining the income support payment system into a single ­increased payment for unemployed Australians and abolishing up to a dozen other supplements or subsidies available to recipients was previously the favoured option.

The Australian understands a meeting of the expenditure review committee last Friday ­decided to scrap the wider reform proposal — opting to increase the JobSeeker payment instead.

It is also understood there was resistance from some members of the committee to such a reform package because many of the supplementary payments were not accessed by all recipients and bundling them into a single payment could place ­additional structural pressure on the budget.

The welfare lobby, Labor and the Reserve Bank have all backed a permanent increase to the dole.

Before the introduction of the coronavirus supplement, which began last March at $550 a fortnight before being tapered down to $150 a fortnight, the base rate of JobSeeker ­payments sat at $565 a fortnight for a single non-renter who did not have any ­dependants.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg refused to be drawn on reports that the dole would be rolled into a single payment for all unemployed Australians, junking multiple supplements and subsidies.

The $150-a-fortnight coronavirus supplement for eligible welfare recipients will end in late March, prompting fears that unemployed Australians will be forced to again live on $40 a day.

When asked about the proposal on Monday, the Treasurer remained tight-lipped.

“I’m not going to speculate on the speculation,” Mr Frydenberg told Today.

“We have said that we will make an announcement about the future rate of that payment before the end of March because at the end of March the elevated rate we put in place through the pandemic comes to an end.”

Labor maintains the rate of JobSeeker needs to be increased but will not commit to a figure.

Australian Council of Social Service CEO Cassandra Goldie said it was crucial that job creation plans were coupled with a “permanent and adequate increase” to the JobSeeker payment.

“We cannot leave people behind to struggle in the poverty trap as we get through this crisis,” Dr Goldie said.

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told a Senate committee he did not know how many of the 1.6 million workers supported by the scheme would be jobless following March 28.

“It’s very hard to predict exactly how many will go,” Dr Kennedy said.

“We expected the unemployment rate to peak at 7.5 (per cent) in March. That looks unlikely to me now.”



