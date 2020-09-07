PM to update on COVID as NSW cases rise, Vic numbers drop

Australians could have access to two COVID-19 vaccines by early 2021 under a new $1.7 billion sovereign vaccine agreement.

"Australia needs some hope today. Particularly in Victoria, they need some hope today. And so that is what we're here to deliver today," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The agreement, Mr Morrison said, allows for the production of the Oxford Vaccine currently undergoing trials via AstraZeneca, and the University of Queensland vaccine which is also currently undergoing trials.

But Mr Morrison said vaccines were not the only answer before issuing a harsh critique of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' road map for Melburnians living under stage 4 restrictions, which was announced on Sunday.

"The plan that was outlined yesterday, I hope, is a worst-case scenario," Mr Morrison said.

"Lockdowns and borders are not signs of success in dealing with COVID-19. They're not signs of success. And so it's important that we put ourselves in a position where they do not feature in how Australia is dealing with COVID-19 on a sustainable basis."

Mr Morrison then said, "the most important thing is ensuring that we build an integrated tracing capability right across the country that enables a country to remain open despite the threat of outbreaks. That is the difference between being open and closed."

After labelling NSW's contact tracing system as "the gold standard," the Prime Minister said, "under the thresholds that have been set in that [Victoria's] plan, Sydney would be under curfew now. Sydney doesn't need to be under curfew now. They have a tracing capability that can deal with outbreaks."

Mr Morrison said he plans to provide "constructive feedback" on Mr Andrews's plan, which he later called "a starting point".

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews outlines his road map for Victorians. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

"These numbers are coming down, this strategy is working. We have bringing a sense of control to this and we'll drive these numbers down further," Mr Andrews said today.

"So that when we open up in safe and steady steps, we can stay open and we can be together again, we can have a sense of normality, but one that is lasting, one that can be defended, one that can be sustainable, one that can last throughout 2021 until we get a vaccine."

Victoria's chief medical officer Brett Sutton said he expects if the trend continues, he expects daily cases to drop below 50 in the next two weeks.

"So absolutely heading in the right direction, but we do still have 1781 active cases. So again in thinking about opening up, in thinking about why can't we go to a much more open movement, those active cases are a risk, they all have close contacts, there are still thousands of close contacts being followed up on a daily basis and we need to bear that in mind when we take those next steps that open industry," Mr Sutton said.



FOUR NEWS CASES IN NSW

In NSW, there have been four new cases of coronavirus including three healthcare workers.

Just one of today's new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, while of the other three, one worked at Concord Repatriation General Hospital's Emergency Department and the other two worked at Liverpool Hospital's Emergency Department.

The patient at Concord worked from 7pm on September 1 to 7am September 2 while potentially infectious, and the two at Liverpool Hospital worked on September 2, 3 and 4.

All workers reported having no symptoms while at work and wore personal protective equipment (PPE) while caring for patients.

A visitor to a patient at the Concord ED on September 1 also tested positive overnight.

Patients considered close contacts and all staff working at Concord and Liverpool EDs at the same times as the positive cases are being isolated and tested. Investigations into the source of these infections are ongoing.

Two Sydney schools were closed for cleaning on Monday after students at both tested positive for coronavirus.

At Kincoppal Rose Bay high school, two Year Seven students tested positive, and another student at Lidcombe Public School also tested positive to the virus.

'CRUSHING NEWS': FEDS REACT TO VIC LOCKDOWN

The Federal Government described the extension of Victoria's restrictions as "crushing".

"Today's announcement from the Victorian Government to extend lockdown arrangements will be hard and crushing news for the people of Victoria, and a further reminder of the impact and costs that result from not being able to contain outbreaks of COVID-19, resulting in high rates of community transmission," Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a joint statement.

"It is vital to the national interest to restore Victoria to a COVIDSafe environment, where we can reopen our economy and reasonably restore the liberties of all Australia, whether in Victoria or anywhere else.

They said that continued restrictions in the state would "have further impact on the Victorian and national economy", adding they would lead to more job losses and impact mental health.

"Of course, the Federal Government would like to see restriction in Victoria lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but at the end of the day, these are decisions solely for the Victorian Government to determine and the road map released today is a Victorian Government plan.

Prime Minister Scott Morrisonm Health Minister Greg Hunt, and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described the extended lockdown as “crushing news” for Victorians. Picture Gary Ramage



Mr Andrews announced some minor changes to help Victorians who are struggling in the lockdown.

This includes a "bubble" for people who live alone and one another person, and social gatherings of two people or a household.

From September 28, schools and childcare will reopen for preps to grade twos, VCE and VCAL students, and specialist schools.

Premier Daniel Andrews said new modelling left no choice but to extend restrictions and that it was necessary to take steady steps out of lockdown to prevent "a third wave".

"This job, the great honour that I have to lead our state, every day is filled with decisions that are really, really difficult. Some of them are difficult because there are general and aspect they are a genuine 50-50 choice," he said.

"You are not quite certain which option you choose. Others are difficult because you know what the consequences of those decisions will be. Some of them are indeed heartbreaking. This is not a 50-50 choice."

Victoria has reported 63 new coronavirus infections and five deaths in the past 24 hours.

COVID CASES RISE AS DEATH TOLL FINALLY DWINDLES

COVID-19 spreading lower doses is keeping death tolls and hospital admissions down but daily case totals high, say experts.

Due to social distancing rules, infected people can only pass on less concentrated traces of the virus - making the 'infectious dose' lower.

This means the newly infected person would have a smaller infection so the virus would not have as serious effects - similar to chickenpox.

Warning sign at a football match in England. Picture: Getty

Doctors, however, are making it very clear that not enough is known about the virus at the current time to determine whether it is dose-dependent.

But it has been the case with other viruses including SARS and MERS.

In the first week of July, the number of COVID-19 infections it a low of 550-a-day in the UK.

At that point, around 150 sufferers were hospitalised every day.

Since July, the number of new infections has risen, with 1,500 people testing positive last week.

But the death rate of patients in hospital was doing the opposite and falling.

On Friday there were a total of 51 deaths in that week.

Currently in England there are around 450 patients in hospital battling the virus, well below the 17,000 during the peak of the crisis in April.

Earlier this year there was 485 people on ventilators in hospitals in the Midlands NHS area - this is now seven people.

Dr Elisabetta Groppelli, a virologist at St George's University of London, said: "If you are exposed to a smaller amount of virus, fewer cells in your body get infected, so there's time for your immune system to mount a response.

"If you get lots of cells infected at once, you are already starting on the back foot.

"There is not particularly solid data for COVID-19 at the moment, but it's logical."

Many comparisons have been drawn between COVID-19 and the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

A dose-dependent theory would offer an explanation for what happened then, too.

Dr Groppelli added: "Age and other illnesses play a huge role.

"But if I had to be infected with this coronavirus, I'd like the smallest dose possible because that would mean a higher chance of my body getting the infection under control."

Professor Wendy Barclay, who's head of the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London, added: "'It's all about the size of the armies on each side of the battle," she says.

This comes as rules for passengers arriving into the UK could be slashed to just eight days amid warnings that the 14-day rule is "strangling" the economy.

It comes as businesses and MPs warned Boris Johnson of the colossal damage done to the travel sector by the policy.

The Mail on Sunday reports that the officials are looking at the option of testing people for the virus eight days after they arrive into the country.

However, government sources stressed no decision has yet been taken.

UK CORONAVIRUS CASES VERGE ON 3000 IN 24 HOURS

The United Kingdom registered almost 3000 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours, a level not seen since late May, health ministry figures showed Sunday.

The government said two more people had died after testing positive over the past 28 days, bringing the overall UK toll to 41,551, Europe's highest. In addition, 2988 new cases were recorded, significantly higher than the 1,813 registered Saturday.

"The rise in the number of cases that we have seen today is concerning," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock as Britain digested the highest number of daily cases since 2,959 on May 23.

Mr Hancock said the latest sufferers are predominantly young people but cautioned against behaviour which might allow a spread to the elderly.

He added that it was "important that people don't allow this illness to infect their grandparents and to lead to the sort of problems that we saw earlier in the year" when the health system battled to contain the virus as the toll inexorably rose.

Opposition Labour health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth urged Hancock to update politicians on the government's approach in parliament on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government says it will tighten local restrictions in areas showing sharp rises in cases rather than impose a second national lockdown for fear of its effect on the economy.

Sunday saw 124 new admissions to hospital of virus sufferers, bringing the total to 756 with 69 on ventilators.

To date, a total of 347,152 coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Britain.

HARRIS WARNS OVER TRUMP'S VACCINE

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, has said she would not trust US President Donald Trump when it comes to a vaccine being ready and available before November.

Ms Harris made the statement when she appeared on CNN on Saturday local time.

When asked if she personally would get a vaccine injected that had been approved and distributed before the US federal election, she said: "Well, I think that's going to be an issue for all of us."

"I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and reliability of whatever he's talking about."

"I will not take his word for it."

CNN has reported that Mr Trump is pressuring health officials to rush the vaccine so that voters believe there will be an end in sight to the pandemic, which has decimated the American economy and hurt his chances of re-election.

US states, which are managing their own lockdown laws, have been advised to get ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November 1 "just in case" one is ready, the US Surgeon General Dr Jerome Adams said.

"We've always said that we are hopeful for a vaccine by the end of this year or beginning of next year," Dr Adams told ABC News.

"That said, it's not just about having a vaccine that is safe and effective - it's about being ready to distribute it."

Dr Adams said the guidance is "just in case" a vaccine is approved by that time, reiterating comments by public health officials that such an event is possible but not probable.

Mr Trump said "incredible" work was being done in the search for a vaccine in the US and that an effective vaccine could be rolled out within weeks.

That would provide a crucial boost to Mr Trump if it came ahead of the November 3 US general election.

However, the World Health Organisation has said it did not expect widespread immunisation against the novel coronavirus until mid-2021.

The US recorded more than 50,000 new cases overnight and 965 virus-related deaths on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 6.2 million people have been infected in the US since the pandemic began, and more than 188,000 people have died.

Authorities are predicting a surge in US cases after the Labour Day long weekend where large gatherings to mark the end of summer are typical.

It comes as the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 26.6 million worldwide and killed more than 875,000.

South Korea has reported its lowest daily tally in three weeks with only 168 new cases.

India has seen its cases surge, with officials reporting 86,432 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the country's highest single-day jump in infections since the pandemic began.

India has become the third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record in daily cases on September 5 as the pandemic shows no sign of peaking.

Anti-lockdown demonstrations continue around the world with mass gatherings of protesters claiming that the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax and protesting further lockdowns and restrictions.

France has become Europe's new coronavirus hotspot recording its highest ever number of cases in one day.

The country's count hit a new high with nearly 9000 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, which is almost double that of Spain's daily rate, which had been the worst in Europe.

Protesters gather near the Scottish Parliament to demonstrate against a secondary lockdown and coronavirus face covering rules. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Several thousand people protested against measures imposed by Croatian authorities in the capital's main square in Zagreb on Saturday, local time.

Protesters also gathered near the Scottish parliament to demonstrate against a secondary lockdown and mandatory mask wearing and other rules.

The group, known as Saving Scotland, said it is "time to stand up together" and fight "for the freedom to choose" and listen to real scientific evidence in regard to the health of the Scottish people.

PM SAYS MAJORITY BORDERS OPEN BY CHRISTMAS

On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the majority of Australian states and territories have agreed to reopen their borders by Christmas, with only one refusing.

National Cabinet will move to a coronavirus "hot spot model" as part of a plan to reopen borders by December.

"Western Australia has a very different border and a very different economy than most of the other states and territories where these decisions have been made," Mr Morrison said on Friday.

The model would standardise what constitutes a city or local government area being defined as a COVID-19 hot spot. Those who live in those areas would not be allowed to cross borders, while freeing up others to travel.

However, the contentious issue of what defines a "hot spot" is yet to be finalised.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a press conference in Parliament House today. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

Speaking in Canberra, Mr Morrison said: "It means that we need to have a good understanding, and an open data room between states and territories, to know what the incidence of outbreaks are or case numbers are, and the source of those things, so states can make decisions in confidence as part of a plan".

Mr Morrison said he held talks with NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the hot spot proposal.

"If there's no COVID in Christchurch, and there's no COVID in Queensland, then there's no reason both of them can't come to Sydney," Mr Morrison said.

"That will mean, I think, an important boost for our tourist economy, whether it's in NSW or anywhere else."

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison after the national cabinet meeting in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

‘Some time away’. Western Australia’s Premier Mark McGowan is not budging on the state’s harsh border controls. Picture: News Corp Australia

WA Premier Mark McGowan said he will not be agreeing to a hot spot model or a hot spot definition which replaces its successful border controls. Instead, Western Australia will maintain its hard border policy.

"Western Australia has always avoided setting an arbitrary deadline on borders," Mr McGowan said.

"A date will be set when our health advice recommends it, but that might be some time away. We went through this before and then Victoria happened.

"Opening and closing borders just causes more confusion and it isn't a good outcome for the state's economy.

"The Prime Minister and other states respect and understand our decision given the unique factors for Western Australia and the very positive direction our economy is heading.

"Unlike the rest of the country, WA is not currently in a recession. So we won't be prematurely reopening our borders.

"Unfortunately, the success of the hard border also comes with some consequences, particularly for families who haven't seen each other for a long period of time. I feel for those people. I also cannot see my mother and father, and my brother, in New South Wales."