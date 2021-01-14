PNG signings set Capras’ social media alight

Powerful PNG second rower Nixon Putt will line up with the CQ Capras this season. Photo: CQ Capras

Nixon Putt and Mckenzie Yei are two of Papua New Guinea’s favourite footy-playing sons and their popularity hasn’t waned with their move to Rockhampton.

Putt has joined Yei at the CQ Capras for the 2021 Intrust Super Cup season and their loyal supporters from the island country are obviously keen to follow their fortunes.

Capras’ CEO Peter White said engagement on the club’s social media platforms had spiked since the likeable duo had come on board.

“It has certainly created additional interest from the PNG community,” he said.

“Rugby league is like a religion up there, and the Capras have a strong history with and fond memories of playing in PNG.

“Nixon and Mckenzie are very talented players, and both have represented PNG.

“They’re a great addition to our club and they’ve integrated really well.”

Yei had two seasons with the PNG Hunters before signing with the Capras for the 2020 season, which was cancelled after just one round due to COVID.

Putt, who was part of the PNG Hunters premiership-winning team of 2017, spent the past two seasons with the Norths Devils.

The Capras’ newly appointed head coach, Guy Williams , said he was impressed with the dynamic duo.

“They’re experienced players in the ISC and are leaders in the group,” Williams said.

“They both are high-energy players who carry the ball strongly and tackle with intent.

“They are both very skilful as well so that’s something we’ll be doing our best to get them to display - adding that variety to their games.

“I know Nixon had a strong following at Norths in 2019 and 2020 because of the way he plays.

“They’re fan favourites back at home in PNG, and I’m sure they’ll both be popular with the CQ locals as well.”