Podium finish for Emerald world champion

Emerald powerlifter Cass Pickard took out third place in Australia in the Open ladies’ 72kg division at the Australian Powerlifting Union Nationals on November 7-10.

DESPITE not initially wanting to attend the competition, Central Queensland powerlifting competitor Cass Pickard took out a podium finish at the national championships.

At 45 years of age, the Emerald athlete finished in third place in the open ladies’ under 72kg division at the Australian Powerlifting Union Nationals in Perth last month.

Ms Pickard said she usually lifted in the under 63kg category but with a full workload this year on top of studying and training, she made the decision to not strip the weight before the competition but rather just lift in the next weight division.

Her goal was to make the top five, just enjoy the competition and focus on technique, which she did to the best of her ability.

“I was pretty bloody stoked to be honest,” Ms Pickard said.

“I got eight out of nine lifts, nailing all three squats, all three dead lifts and just missed my third bench.

“All lifts were actually not too far off my personal bests, which really surprised me considering the lead up.”

Emerald Powerlifting World Champion Cass Pickard.

Ms Pickard said she initially didn’t want to go to nationals because she wasn’t happy with her training or her weight.

“I think more so because I knew I hadn’t done all the work, hadn’t followed the whole process and had started cutting corners in my training to fit everything else I was doing in,” she said.

“My focus wasn’t on my lifting and to be honest everything was just getting too hard.”

Although, after finding out her online coach of seven years was already planning to be there with his other lifters, she decided not to miss the opportunity.

“Knowing I wasn’t at my best and knowing everyone would be expecting big things from me, especially my lifting pairs, I swallowed my pride and competed anyway,” she said.

“Thank goodness I did get over myself and go because not only did I jag third place in Australia for under 72kg open, I also renewed my passion for lifting, powerlifting and competing.”

Ms Pickard has a big year planned for 2020 with a new role within the fitness industry in January and she has decided to go for her third World Championship in South Africa.