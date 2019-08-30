Podium finish for team from Emerald

TOP SPOT: Isabel Fehlhaber with Level 2 acrobatic trio TeOraroa Martin, Matiya Rix and Bailee Kemp who placed third at the 2019 ACRO State Championships.

TOP SPOT: Isabel Fehlhaber with Level 2 acrobatic trio TeOraroa Martin, Matiya Rix and Bailee Kemp who placed third at the 2019 ACRO State Championships. Contributed

CENTRAL Highlands gymnasts placed in the top three against some of the toughest competition across Queensland.

Emerald Gymnastics & Trampoline Club entered four teams in the 2019 ACRO State Championships, which were held on August 17 and 18.

The Emerald club was one of two regional clubs that competed against some of the best in the Brisbane metropolitan area.

Level 2 acrobatic trio Bailee Kemp, Matiya Rix and TeOraroa Martin stepped up to the podium proudly to accept their bronze medal.

Level 1 Pair Reikura Martin and Taylah Kemp came in fourth, and Gabriella Mick and Ariana Stewart finished seventh.

Stage 3 Womens Group Amelia Brant, Riley Jones and Makayla Morgan achieved their highest scores of the season and placed fifth.

Coach Sue Fehlhaber said the competition was the pinnacle of the ACRO season for the local acrobats, who trained hard for 12 months.

"The girls, their parents and coach Isabel Fehlhaber were ecstatic with the result,” she said.

"The club is very proud and happy with all the groups performances and achievements.”

The club also entered its first participants in the Trampoline State Levels 2019 or the first time in more than 30 years.

Kaleija Tucker and Adam Gray took on the state level competition for the first time for both Trampoline and Double Mini and Fehlhaber said they could hold their heads high with the level of skill they showed.

Adam and Kaleija both achieved their best results on Double Mini with Kaleija finishing 13th out of 30 competitors in Level 3A and Adam had a top 10 placing in level 4, both narrowly missing the finals.

"This was an amazing result for these two first timers,” Fehlhaber said.

Emerald Gymnastics will hold and come and trial day on Tuesday, September 3 from 5.30-8pm for anyone interested in ACRO.