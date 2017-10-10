Poker fundraiser to support kindy

SHED SOIREE: Annette Hinrichsen, Roxanne Pavy, Pam Mooney and Rachael Hult at the 2016 fundraiser.

BRUSH up on your poker skills because the casino is coming to town.

The Shed Soiree tomorrow night presents The Real Deal Fun Casino, an event to raise much-needed funds for the upgrade of Borilla Kindergarten.

The kindergarten is a community-based, not-for-profit, triple-unit kindergarten affiliated with governing body Lady Gowrie.

The rural kindergarten caters for more than 130 children from Emerald and surrounding areas, focusing on early intervention strategies to support young children in their transition to the school environment.

The kindy's speech pathologist Carmen Connolly said funds from the casino night would go towards the ongoing development of the kindergarten.

"The funds this year will be for a new deck, undercover area with outdoor musical instruments, incorporating a bush tucker garden and indigenous murals,” she said.

Run by a professional casino company, guests get to indulge in a unique gaming experience.

The night will consist of four hours of access to casino fun at the tables, as well as live entertainment.

Food and drinks will be available and a range of prizes up for grabs.

"This is unlike anything that Emerald has experienced and we are hoping to create a night that people of the Emerald community can enjoy,” MsConnolly said.

"The Shed Soiree is Borilla Kindergarten's only major fundraiser for the year.

"It will be a fun night for an awesome cause.”

Tickets will provide each guest with a drink on arrival, $200 worth of casino "fun” money, platters, canapes, a main meal and desserts.

For more, visit The Shed Soiree Facebook page.