Police capture escapee. Mike Knott
Police actions reviewed after prisoner escape

by AAP
6th Jun 2018 9:01 AM

A REVIEW is underway into how a Bundaberg prisoner spent three hours on the run after giving police the slip following a court appearance.

The 19-year-old managed to get away as he was being moved from a police car to a watch house following his appearance in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, before he was captured hours later.

"The officers' actions will be examined along with our procedures to see if there can be any improvements made," Acting Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop told reporters on Wednesday.

Police at the scene of where a man escaped custody. Carolyn Booth

