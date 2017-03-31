28°
Police again warn lock it or lose it

Rebekah_Yelland
| 30th Mar 2017 3:25 PM
TAKING ACTION: Senior Constable Police Prosecutor Renae Cannon and Officer-In-Charge Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane outside Emerald Police Station. Jessica Dorey

REPORTS of an opportunistic thief targeting vehicles in Emerald this week has residents on edge and police once again warning the community to lock their vehicles.

Emerald police officer-in-charge Peter McFarlane confirmed police are investigating numerous reports that have occurred mainly in the southern side of town in residential estates.

"We are grateful for the assistance provided by members of the public by providing descriptions, CCTV footage etc, that will to help catch this one individual who we believe is responsible for all of these offences,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.

"We use the term 'vehicles broken into' but unfortunately all of these vehicles are not actually broken into but rather left unlocked with valuables left inside.

"Some people in the community are very quick to make comments about police inaction regarding these types of offences and I understand their frustration.

"However we wouldn't have to investigate these offences if people took the time to lock their vehicles and remove the their wallets from their vehicles.”

Snr Sgt McFarlane said despite the advice police provide and the media campaigns about securing property, it is frustrating to see people are still not locking their vehicles while leaving valuables inside.

"It's pretty simple, if you lock your vehicle and don't leave valuables inside your vehicle the chances of you becoming a victim is almost zero,” he said.

"Again I thank the community for assisting us in identifying this lowlife individual and we will continue to investigate these offences with a view of identifying and putting the offender before the court.”

Topics:  crime emerald police lock it or lose it

