Menu
Login
News

Children allegedly abused at ‘swinging’ parties

A supplied photograph of taskforce officers executing a search warrant at an undisclosed property in Western Australia. Picture: AAP.
A supplied photograph of taskforce officers executing a search warrant at an undisclosed property in Western Australia. Picture: AAP.
by Christine McGinn

AT LEAST five young children have allegedly been sexually abused by a group of adults in Western Australia.

WA Police said on Friday they have charged three people with 23 offences against one girl - her mother, stepfather and a male friend of both. The offences included sexual penetration and indecent dealing. Police are also investigating more sexual assaults to the girl between 2011 and 2016 by other adults at "swinging" parties.

A member of the public found a recording device with videos showing men and a woman in sexual acts with the girl when she was aged eight, and police taskforce Mirzam was launched to investigate.

The girl is one of at least five children - most aged under 10 at the time - allegedly sexually assaulted by a number of adults, with allegations some of the children were drugged before being sexually abused.

Another three people were arrested after police executed warrants at six properties in Perth and regional WA on Thursday, with another a search warrant on a home in South Australia on Monday where electronic storage devices were seized.

The WA Police Force has launched a special Taskforce to investigate the suspected child sexual abuse of at least five children, most of whom were aged under 10 at the time. Picture: AAP Image.
The WA Police Force has launched a special Taskforce to investigate the suspected child sexual abuse of at least five children, most of whom were aged under 10 at the time. Picture: AAP Image.

Topics:  child abuse editors picks ring sex swingers

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners