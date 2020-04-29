Menu
More disgusting details about an alleged assault where a Woolworths employee was spat on in the face by customer.
Crime

Police allege spit ‘entered her mouth and eyes’

29th Apr 2020 5:46 PM
A MAN is still wanted for questioning by police after a customer allegedly spat in the face of a 21-year-old checkout operator in Brisbane who asked to check his bag.

More detail has been released about the disgusting alleged incident, including that the spit "entered (the female victim's) eyes and mouth".

It comes two days after new fines of up to $13,345 for people who deliberately spit, cough or sneeze on frontline workers, including supermarket staff, was introduced in Queensland under a new COVID-19 Public Health Direction.

The man police want to question is described as "caucasian in appearance, aged approximately in his early 50s, medium to heavy build, with short dark brown hair and unshaven and wearing a yellow polo shirt".

Upper Mount Gravatt police officer-in-charge Snr Sgt Murray Crone said that the "psychological" aspect of being spat on is the most "harrowing" part, exacerbated in the current climate of attentive hygiene.

