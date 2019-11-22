Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police call on any witnesses to come forward following an Eatons Hill crash.
Police call on any witnesses to come forward following an Eatons Hill crash.
News

Police appeal for crash witnesses

22nd Nov 2019 8:28 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash at Eatons Hill on Monday involving an 80-year-old Cashmere woman.

Around 1.10pm a head-on collision occurred between two cars on Eatons Crossing Rd, between Paddy Rd and Mayflower St.

An 80-year-old Cashmere woman, the driver and sole occupant of a silver 2015 Hyundai i30 was injured and transported to hospital.

The occupants of a 2009 silver Kia Cerato sedan, a 68-year-old Eatons Hill woman and her passenger, a 92-year-old Eatons Hill woman were also injured and transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam vision to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

crash eatons hill police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grim warning from family torn apart: 'This is all it took'

        premium_icon Grim warning from family torn apart: 'This is all it took'

        News ALISON and Greig lives were perfect. They had a nice home, three beautiful teenage boys and Alison had just started a new job. In seconds, it was ripped apart.

        Community competes for the best Christmas display

        Community competes for the best Christmas display

        News The 2019 Christmas Lights competition has launched.

        Emerald benefits from deal to supply reopened CQ mine

        premium_icon Emerald benefits from deal to supply reopened CQ mine

        News A MAN raised in the Central Highlands is giving back to the region

        Pre-Christmas boost for cotton communities

        premium_icon Pre-Christmas boost for cotton communities

        News Two Central Highlands organisations receive a funding boost for local projects.