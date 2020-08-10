Menu
Search for missing man comes to tragic end

Jarrard Potter
9th Aug 2020 1:25 PM | Updated: 10th Aug 2020 6:13 AM
A BODY has been recovered by police searching for a man missing on the state's north coast on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have been conducting inquires to locate a 44-year-old man, who was last seen leaving a caravan park on Iluka Road, Woombah, just north of Yamba, on Thursday August 6.

The man's white Jeep was found unattended in bushland between Iluka Road, near Elizabeth Street and Hickey Street at Iluka yesterday.

Following a search of the area, with the assistance of SES, the body of a man was found in nearby bushland today. While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

