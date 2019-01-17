Hunt for missing young brother and sister

Police have released a photo of the children’s father as part of the public appeal. Picture: Supplied

Police have released a photo of the children’s father as part of the public appeal. Picture: Supplied

POLICE are appealing for information about a missing toddler brother and sister who were last seen with their father a week ago.

One-year-old Mohammad Al-Ali and his two-year-old sister Zaneb were last seen leaving their grandfather's Craigieburn home about 4.50pm on January 9.

They were with their father, who is 170cm tall, with brown eyes, a thin build and short brown hair.

He had a beard and a moustache at the time.

Victoria Police media adviser Scout Rigoni said the children's family and police were concerned due to their age and the length of time they have been missing.

"An image of the children's father has been released in the hope that someone may recognise him and be able to provide information on the family's whereabouts," she said.

Police urged anyone with information to call the Craigieburn Police Station on 5732 0888.

It comes after police appealed for information about three other missing teens.

Twelve-year-old Jamie Clavant was last spotted in Yarra St, Warrandyte about 9.30pm on Monday.

He is 158cm tall with sandy blond hair and a thin build, and was wearing a grey and blue striped shorts, a grey singlet and a grey baseball cap.

He was travelling on a silver scooter.

Missing Jamie Clavant. Picture: Supplied

Jamie regularly uses public transport and is known to frequent Eastland Shopping Centre, skate parks in the eastern suburbs and the Warrandyte area.

Police have also released a photo of Jackson May, 14, who was last seen in Epping on January 8.

He is described as 167cm tall with a slim build and dark brown hair.

The following day, 17-year-old Erica O'Toole was last seen in Endeavour Hills.

She is known to frequent Highett, Frankston, Doverton or Dandenong areas.

Anyone with information can call Endeavour Hills Police Station on 9709 7666.

monique.hore@news.com.au

@moniquehore