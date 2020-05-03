Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Police are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Crime

Car drives wrong way down Esplanade during beach chase

Felicity Ripper
3rd May 2020 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander which crashed into parked cars yesterday.

Officers patrolling Brisbane Road at Mooloolaba noticed the SUV driving in an erratic manner and attempted to pull it over about 3.15pm.

As the officer approached the car, the driver accelerated away before making a left hand turn onto Mooloolaba Esplanade, travelling against the flow of traffic.

The SUV then sideswiped a parked sedan before travelling through a garden bed, onto the footpath and through two steel bollards, narrowly missing a number of pedestrians.

The car then continued onto Brisbane Road and was located abandoned a short time later on Tarwarri Crescent.

More Stories

crash police police chase
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fossicking added to list of permitted activities

        premium_icon Fossicking added to list of permitted activities

        News The news comes after the reopening of national parks across the state

        EXPLORE: 10 things to do within 50km of home

        premium_icon EXPLORE: 10 things to do within 50km of home

        News List of things to do now people have been given the green light to leave the...

        Businesses welcome back customers with open arms

        premium_icon Businesses welcome back customers with open arms

        News Small business owners look forward to seeing smiling faces back in store as...

        Speedsters put pedal to metal during pandemic

        premium_icon Speedsters put pedal to metal during pandemic

        Crime Speed camera detection rates rise in the past five weeks, despite a reduction of...