Police appeal for public help to find missing man

Jarrard Potter
by
11th Dec 2018 9:46 AM | Updated: 12:16 PM

GRAFTON Police have made an appeal for public assistance to locate a missing 67-year-old man.

Gary James Ellem, from Grafton, was last sighted on Monday leaving his home on Greaves Street, Grafton at about 8pm.

When he failed to return, his wife reported him missing to authorities.

Police hold concerns for Mr Ellem's welfare as he suffers from several medical conditions and requires medication.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Mr Ellem is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 165cm tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Mr Ellem is driving his 2002 gold VX Commodore sedan, with NSW registration GKE-111 to an unknown location. The vehicle has distinctive silver rims.

Please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 with any information.

