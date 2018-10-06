Menu
Login
An alley opposite Parramatta station where the stabbing took place. A forensic officer lays down markers. Picture: Jenny Evans
An alley opposite Parramatta station where the stabbing took place. A forensic officer lays down markers. Picture: Jenny Evans
Crime

Man dies after train station stabbing

by Stephanie Bedo
6th Oct 2018 11:14 AM

A MAN has died after being found critically injured at Parramatta in Sydneys west this morning.

Emergency services were called to Fitzwilliam Street about 5.05am after a man was found with a serious stab wound.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital, where he died a short time later.

 

A general scene photo of an alley opposite Parramatta station, between Argle and Fitzwilliam st's Parramatta where a fight and stabbing took place. . Pic Jenny Evans
A general scene photo of an alley opposite Parramatta station, between Argle and Fitzwilliam st's Parramatta where a fight and stabbing took place. . Pic Jenny Evans

The man is yet to be formally identified but he is believed to be aged in his 20s.

Three men were arrested nearby in Hassall Street.

They have been taken to Parramatta Police Station.

Inquiries are continuing.

Forensic officers at the scene. Picture: Jenny Evans
Forensic officers at the scene. Picture: Jenny Evans
arrest crime parramatta station police stabbing train station

Top Stories

    Kids channel their inner artist

    Kids channel their inner artist

    News KIDS from around Emerald participated in various school holiday art workshops at Open Your Art.

    Confidence returns

    Confidence returns

    News Interest in the real estate market picks up after news of mine sale.

    Central Highlands in for another hot weekend

    Central Highlands in for another hot weekend

    News Your weekend forecast for the Central Highlands.

    Actions are praised

    Actions are praised

    News Everyday hero helps stop fire before brigade arrives.

    Local Partners