POLICE BLITZ: 701 RBTs, 53 drug tests and two arrests

A LARGE scale road police operation led to two arrests, 67 traffic infringement notices and 62 charges being laid.

Police units were called in from Kingaroy, Dalby, Toowoomba, Nambour, Maryborough, Gympie and Hervey Bay and they focused on Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai from June 18-19.

Officers conducted a series of static vehicle interception sites testing for alcohol and drugs as well as both marked and unmarked mobile patrols utilising Automatic Number Plate Recognition scanners to detect wanted persons and vehicles.

Senior Constable Jade Miller from Kingaroy's Road Policing Unit said the operation was linked to a recent spike in crime.

"This joint two day operation involving local police and specialist road policing units is part of an ongoing effort to reduce both property and vehicle related crime in the South Burnett area. More operations of this nature are planned for the future," Snr Const Miller said.

During the operation police from Cherbourg Police Station arrested and charged a 17-year-old male with 45 offences including multiple property and vehicle related offences relating to a series of break and enters, car thefts and dangerous driving incidents.

Police detected a 33-year-old Brisbane man travelling at 147km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was issued with a $1177 fine, lost eight demerit points and lost his licence for six months.

Despite issuing 701 random breath test, no drink drivers were detected.