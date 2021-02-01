Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Mitsubishi Pajero was stolen from a Moura address early Monday.
The Mitsubishi Pajero was stolen from a Moura address early Monday.
Crime

Police call on public for help in search for stolen Pajero

Melanie Plane
1st Feb 2021 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are searching for a vehicle stolen from a Moura property in the early hours of Monday, February 1.

In a post on the myPolice Callide Dawson Valley Facebook page, police detailed how a Mitsubishi Pajero, with registration 567SYM was stolen at 4.45am from an address in Rogers Street, Moura.

“The public are requested to be on the lookout for this vehicle and report any sightings to Police on 131444,” the post read.

The Mitsubishi Pajero was stolen from a Moura address early Monday.
The Mitsubishi Pajero was stolen from a Moura address early Monday.

“If the offenders are seen with the vehicle ring triple-0 immediately.

“Photos (in article) are of the actual vehicle and show the style of bull bar, spot lights and distinctive roof racks.

“Police urge drivers to secure their keys and vehicles.”

moura police public assistance stolen cars
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld calls for 'targeted' JobKeeper to help tourism industry

        Premium Content Qld calls for 'targeted' JobKeeper to help tourism industry

        Health The Queensland Government is calling for a “targeted” version of JobKeeper to help the state’s struggling tourism industry.

        ‘Too many let out’: Top cop wants bail laws reviewed

        Premium Content ‘Too many let out’: Top cop wants bail laws reviewed

        Crime Qld Police commissioner wants a review into youth bail laws

        UPDATE: Man 'seriously' injured in motorbike crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man 'seriously' injured in motorbike crash

        Breaking Initial reports suggest the motorbike crashed after hitting a pothole.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Division over meaning of January 26

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Division over meaning of January 26

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.