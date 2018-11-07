Menu
Login
Police are responding to an incident at the Don Dale Detention centre.
Police are responding to an incident at the Don Dale Detention centre.
News

Riot erupts at detention centre

by Andrew Koubaridis
7th Nov 2018 2:21 AM

A BUILDING at the controversial Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin caught fire during a riot late last night that police struggled to contain.

Heavily armed police were called to the facility and were joined there by fire engines and ambulances when flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from inside the complex, which is 15km from the Darwin city centre.

Loud yelling could be heard coming from the centre, while the ABC reported multiple detainees - holding ipads - were seen on the roof.

Others could be seen walking outside the buildings and throwing objects at officers. Police on loudspeakers urged the detainees to put down their weapons or face serious consequences.

Screams could be heard from 100m away.

Police are seen at the Don Dale Detention centre. Picture: Keri Megelus
Police are seen at the Don Dale Detention centre. Picture: Keri Megelus

 

Smoke is seen coming from Don Dale Detention centre. Picture: Keri Megelus
Smoke is seen coming from Don Dale Detention centre. Picture: Keri Megelus

A Territory Families department spokeswoman said the "disturbance" at the centre started at 6.45pm.

"The police have been called and are currently assisting to resolve the situation," the department said in a statement.

Don Dale facility came under scrutiny during the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory.

NT police were last month called to investigate after reports a group of detainees had caused damage and stolen keys.

Smoke is seen coming from Don Dale Detention. Picture: Keri Megelus
Smoke is seen coming from Don Dale Detention. Picture: Keri Megelus
Fire fighters are seen entering Don Dale Detention centre after a riot inside. Picture: Keri Megelus
Fire fighters are seen entering Don Dale Detention centre after a riot inside. Picture: Keri Megelus

There was further controversy last week when the NT Government denied claims young girls at Don Dale were under surveillance while they showered.

And recently a young offender who stabbed a man in the neck was released on bail recently after a judge heard the male youth had been held for 52 days and under lockdown for 15 hours at a time amid understaffing and no community programs.

The centre received national attention in 2016 when the ABC aired a report showing camera footage of the abuse of youths, including teen Dylan Voller in a restraint chair wearing a spit hood, prompting a royal commission into juvenile detention in the NT.

The NT government has committed $70 million for two new detention centres in Darwin and Alice Springs as part of $229.6 million over the next five years to overhaul the child protection and youth justice systems and implement the recommendations of the royal commission.

- with AAP

don dale detention centre editors picks northern territory riot

Top Stories

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    News Boots will celebrate his 20th birthday next year.

    Regional towns now suffer

    Regional towns now suffer

    News Australia Post outlets have been forced to pick up the pieces.

    Karts are now on track

    Karts are now on track

    News Two years of hard work and persistence is set to pay off.

    Just a night out for the local men

    Just a night out for the local men

    News Grant Oswald is bringing Jugs and Jocks back for round two.

    Local Partners