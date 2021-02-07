Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An aerial shot of the North Rockhampton pool under construction in January, 2017.
An aerial shot of the North Rockhampton pool under construction in January, 2017.
News

Police called to teen group ‘fighting’ outside pool

Darryn Nufer
6th Feb 2021 7:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police were called to the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool at North Rockhampton late on Saturday afternoon following a report a group of teens were fighting outside the facility.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said crews were dispatched at 5.26pm.

There was an initial report that a female was on the ground and had been injured and

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were also called to attend.

The QPS spokeswoman said no-one was seriously injured and the group had been mucking around/play fighting.

No further action was taken.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

READ: AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

 

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Paramedics called to child with marine sting

'Woman screaming' in car after near crash

Cawarral woman cops two-year driving ban

north rockhampton pool
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1b CQ mine still facing legal hurdle despite approval

        Premium Content $1b CQ mine still facing legal hurdle despite approval

        Business A cattle breeding property is concerned about the impact of the mine on water supply.

        Seeds planted for Woorabinda’s economic empowerment

        Premium Content Seeds planted for Woorabinda’s economic empowerment

        Environment A new industry’s export potential could drastically reduce unemployment in the...

        Bidding frenzy at CQLX as records tumble

        Premium Content Bidding frenzy at CQLX as records tumble

        Rural CQLX’s heifer price per kilo record broken by 30c/kg during a bidding frenzy...

        Bravus responds to claim of alleged environmental breaches

        Premium Content Bravus responds to claim of alleged environmental breaches

        Environment A Bravus Mining and Resources spokeswoman has rejected the allegations.