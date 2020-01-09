Menu
NABBED: Police have charged a Moranbah driver with drink driving.
Police catch drink driver on main road

Kristen Booth
9th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
A MORANBAH driver has been caught drink driving in the Central Queensland town this morning.

Moranbah Police intercepted a vehicle about 9am today, while conducting roadside breath tests on Mills Ave.

Police allege that the driver returned a positive reading and a further test at the breath analysis section at Moranbah Police Station showed the driver to have a reading of 0.084 per cent BAC.

The driver was charged with drink driving and was issued with a Notice to Appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 16.

Constable Dale McIntyre said the matter served as a reminder to drivers that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs could have tragic consequences.

“Police remind drivers that, after consuming a large number of alcoholic drinks, only time will remove the alcohol from your system.

“Sleep, food, water or coffee will not speed up the rate at which alcohol breaks down.

“Don’t take the chance.

“Losing your licence could cost you your job or crashing your car could be far worse.”

Moranbah Police will continue taking a proactive approach to policing Moranbah’s roads, conducting breath tests anytime, anywhere.

Constable McIntyre said many alternatives existed for motorists to avoid drink driving – planning to drink meant planning not to drive.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000059433

