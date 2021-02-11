Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 21-year-old South Burnett woman is facing manslaughter charges after the shock death of a seven-month-old Murgon infant.
A 21-year-old South Burnett woman is facing manslaughter charges after the shock death of a seven-month-old Murgon infant.
Crime

Police charge 21-year-old over sudden death of Murgon infant

Tristan Evert
11th Feb 2021 3:45 PM | Updated: 12th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives have charged a 21-year-old woman with manslaughter following investigations into the death of a seven-month-old baby girl in Murgon last week.

Around 9.30am on February 5, emergency services were called to a residence where CPR had already commenced on the baby girl after she was found unresponsive.

The baby girl was transported to hospital where she died a short time later.

The 21-year-old, who was known to the baby, was refused police bail and will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court tomorrow, February 12.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-pilot faces court for drink-driving after COVID job loss

        Premium Content Ex-pilot faces court for drink-driving after COVID job loss

        Crime The court heard he “suffered significant depression and has been drinking heavily”.

        New Gel Blaster laws carry penalties up to seven years jail

        Premium Content New Gel Blaster laws carry penalties up to seven years jail

        News Queensland is the only state in Australia where Gel Blaster owners don’t have to...

        Popular CQ business closes after facing ‘toughest’ year

        Premium Content Popular CQ business closes after facing ‘toughest’ year

        Business Business owner thanks staff and customers after announcing the closure.

        Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Premium Content Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Crime One third of restorative justice conferences have not gone ahead