The man will appear in court on July 30.
Police charge man for backpack of drug equipment

30th Mar 2020 1:15 PM
A MACKAY man aged 36 has been arrested and charged with a variety of offences following an alleged foot pursuit at 2.30am on March 29 in Moranbah.

It is alleged that officers were conducting patrols when they saw a male cyclist riding on Barraclough Crescent without wearing a helmet.

Officers tried to intercept the cyclist, who attempted to evade police on his bike before jumping into a yard and running off on foot.

It is further alleged that the man was found shortly after, where he was stopped and arrested.

Officers searched the man’s backpack and allege that they found a variety of items including drug utensils, oxycodone, keys, a screwdriver set, gloves and torches.

As a result, the man was charged with multiple offences: two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duty, two counts of trespass, riding a bicycle without a helmet fitted, possessing drug utensils, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime defined in part two of the Drugs Misuse Act, possessing suspected stolen property and possession of implements of house breaking at night.

He will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30 to have the charges heard.

