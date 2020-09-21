Menu
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan. Picture: Tony Martin
Crime

Police charge man over alleged Costigan hotel assault

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
21st Sep 2020 12:17 PM
POLICE have charged a 57-year-old Mount Julian man over the alleged assault of Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police will allege the man struck another 49-year-old man (Mr Costigan) in the torso at a Proserpine licensed premises about 10pm Friday night.

"A complaint was received and investigations commenced resulting in a 57-year-old man being charged with one count of common assault," the spokesman said.

He is expected to face Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 28.

Mr Costigan was having a meal with friends at the Hotel Metropole Proserpine when another male approached him.

The controversial MP said he was left "shaken up" after the incident in which he claimed he was also labelled a paedophile.

The NQ First leader said he was overwhelmed with the support on social media since the encounter.

It comes only two months after the driver of a stolen car rammed Mr Costigan's Prado in a Townsville street.

