Police charge man over Emerald pub fight

POLICE have charged a man over his alleged participation in a “violent fight involving multiple victims” at an Emerald pub this month.

Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said that James Winiata, 30, had a hand in the incident at Maraboon Tavern on March 8.

Winiata appeared in Emerald Magistrates Court last Friday on two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault.

Sen-Sgt McFarlane said Winiata was also charged with wilful damage over an incident on February 8 in Emerald, the wearing of prohibited items of a declared organisation in Rockhampton on February 19, and drug offences in Emerald on March 20.

Winiata was remanded in custody. His next court appearance will be on May 26.

Police are asking that anyone with more information regarding two other men involved with the Maraboon Tavern incident contact the Emerald station or Crime Stoppers.