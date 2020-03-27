Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Anyone with more information about the incident is urged to call Emerald police or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with more information about the incident is urged to call Emerald police or Crime Stoppers.
News

Police charge man over Emerald pub fight

Timothy Cox
27th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man over his alleged participation in a “violent fight involving multiple victims” at an Emerald pub this month.

Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said that James Winiata, 30, had a hand in the incident at Maraboon Tavern on March 8.

Winiata appeared in Emerald Magistrates Court last Friday on two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault.

Sen-Sgt McFarlane said Winiata was also charged with wilful damage over an incident on February 8 in Emerald, the wearing of prohibited items of a declared organisation in Rockhampton on February 19, and drug offences in Emerald on March 20.

Winiata was remanded in custody. His next court appearance will be on May 26.

Police are asking that anyone with more information regarding two other men involved with the Maraboon Tavern incident contact the Emerald station or Crime Stoppers.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over death of 'Pop' Carlton near Kyogle

        premium_icon Man charged over death of 'Pop' Carlton near Kyogle

        News THE crash killed much-loved motorcyclist Wes "Pop" Carlton, who was on the trip of a lifetime with five of his mates.

        ‘Madness’: Medics’ desperate call ahead of poll

        premium_icon ‘Madness’: Medics’ desperate call ahead of poll

        Politics Coronavirus Qld: Doctors don’t want council elections to proceed

        Big call the Premier will need to make next

        premium_icon Big call the Premier will need to make next

        Opinion Opinion: Time to consider postponing Qld election

        Parents’ next concern as school’s out, maybe for winter

        premium_icon Parents’ next concern as school’s out, maybe for winter

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Parents stress over what school closures mean