Sly grog intercepted by police on its way into Woorabinda
Sly grog intercepted by police on its way into Woorabinda
Police claim sly grog haul is ‘one of Woorabinda’s largest’

Jack Evans
15th Jun 2020 9:34 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
Rockhampton and Woorabinda police intercepted a Toyota Prado being driven by a 50-year-old Rockhampton man on Range Baranga Road in Woorabinda with a large amount of spirits, cider and UDLs.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly located two slabs of 24 x 375ml cans of passionfruit UDLs, seven one litre bottles of rum, 17 one litre bottles of bourbon and 1.25L of cider.

Police claim the one of the largest hauls in recent times in Woorabinda, totalling 43 litres of alcohol removed from the streets of Woorabinda.

Police will allege that the alcohol was transported to Woorabinda and would have been sold to the local community members at a significant marked up cost.

A 50-year-old Rockhampton man will appear at the Woorabinda Magistrates Court on September 14.

Officer in Charge of Woorabinda Senior Sergeant Ricky Zimitat said he was incredibly disappointed people taking advantage of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

He also expressed disappointment at the man's willingness to brazenly flout the Alcohol Management Plans laws in Woorabinda - a dry community.

"This type of offending is unacceptable," Senior Sergeant Zimitat said.

"I'd like to thank the community of Woorabinda for supporting our local police in stopping liquor entering the community and their patience and understanding during the COVID-19 pandemic."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

