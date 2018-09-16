Menu
Police incident at the Ipswich Train Station on Sunday afternoon. Paramedics take a person to a waiting ambulance.
Police incident at the Ipswich Train Station on Sunday afternoon. Paramedics take a person to a waiting ambulance.
Police close Ipswich train station after shooting

UPDATE 5.40PM: POLICE have established a crime scene at Ipswich train station after a man was shot this afternoon.

A police spokesperson the entrance to the station would be closed into the night as police continued their investigation.

The spokesperson said they were unable to confirm the extent of the injuries or how many times the man was shot.

A person was taken away in an ambulance moments after the shooting.

INITIAL: POLICE have blocked off the Ipswich railway station following a 'serious police incident' this afternoon.

The Courier Mail reports police have shot a man in a stand-off. 

The entrance is blocked and people have been asked to avoid the area.

READ MORE: POLICE SHOOT MAN IN VIOLENT TRAIN STATION STAND OFF

Police and ambulance services are on scene.

Translink advise the Ipswich to Central train is cancelled and Ipswich/Rosewood line trains are suspended due to an incident requiring emergency services.

The Bell St interchange is not accessible.

Alternative transport has been arranged.

