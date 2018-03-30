Menu
Login
News

Police complete grim task at fatal crash site

7NewsQueensland image of the fatal crash scene near Cloncurry.
7NewsQueensland image of the fatal crash scene near Cloncurry.
by Sophie Chirgwin

HUMAN remains have been found in a burnt out fuel tanker following a serious crash west of Cloncurry this morning.

Police investigation indicates about 8:30am a car and tanker crashed head-on along the Barkly Highway which resulted in a fire and closure of surrounding roads.

In the burnt out fuel tanker, human remains were been found, which will be forensically examined to determine the identification of the occupant.

The driver of the car a 48-year-old man was transported to hospital in a critical condition with serious injuries sustained from the crash.

Traffic control is in place as roads have reopened.

Police urge drivers to proceed with caution.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Topics:  cloncurry crash editors picks fire police

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners