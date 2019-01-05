Police continue Fatal Five push

IMPAIRED: Emerald Police are urging drivers to remember the Fatal Five.

IMPAIRED: Emerald Police are urging drivers to remember the Fatal Five. FILE

EMERALD Police caught three drug drivers recently, as part of the Queensland Police Service Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

All three drivers returned positive results at the roadside and Emerald Police Station. Samples from the drivers have been sent away for further testing.

The first driver, a 17-year-old male, was intercepted on Opal Street on December 30 at 1.44pm.

The second driver, an 18-year-old male, was intercepted in a black Toyota Hilux on Campbellford Drive on December 31 at 7.30am.

An 18-year-old male was also intercepted on Loch Street on January 1 at 10.30am.

Acting Officer in Charge of Emerald Police Station, Acting Senior Sergeant Daniel Laas, said the QPS Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until February 2019.

"Police will continue to target the Fatal Five - speeding, drink and drug driving, distraction, fatigue and seat belts.

"It's the busiest time of the year and a large amount of people are on the roads.

"The State Government is determined to reduce the devastation and trauma that is seen on our roads.”