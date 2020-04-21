Menu
Officer in Charge of Blackwater Police Station, Sergeant Matthew Dux.
Police crack down on house parties, driveway gatherings

Kristen Booth
21st Apr 2020 5:00 AM
BLACKWATER police have warned they would start issuing fines if people continued to ignore social distancing rules.

Officer in Charge of Blackwater Police Station Sergeant Matthew Dux took to Facebook last night to express his disappointment with a handful of residents.

“We too have been disappointed with some of the town’s response in relation to blatant disregard of social distancing legislation,” he said.

“In the last couple of weeks we have had to attend house parties, driveway gatherings, people just cruising the streets in vehicles as they please and even an organised street fight.”

Sgt Dux said Blackwater police officers have been issuing warnings and would start handing out fines if necessary.

“We have been understanding and have issued enough warnings about this behaviour,” he said.

“We are now at the point where these warnings are falling on deaf ears and we will be issuing fines.”

Police can hand out fines of up to $1334 for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction issued by the Chief Health Officer.

“We are out and about, and we won’t tolerate people flaunting it,” Sgt Dux said.

There have been no positive cases recorded in the Central Highlands to date and Sgt Dux said he hoped that continued.

“We acknowledge this is a difficult time for everyone and we reiterate most are doing the right thing,” he said.

“When this is all over, we’d like to see that no one tests positive in Blackwater because of the diligence in the community.”

