Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emerald police and Central Highlands Regional Council are cracking down on unlawful motorbike riding through Emerald’s Rifle Range Reserve. Photo: iStock – Getty Images.
Emerald police and Central Highlands Regional Council are cracking down on unlawful motorbike riding through Emerald’s Rifle Range Reserve. Photo: iStock – Getty Images.
News

Police crack down on illegal activity at CQ walking trails

Kristen Booth
28th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE and Central Highland Regional Council have cracked down on dirt bike riders tearing through one of Emerald’s most popular walking trails.

A walk, jog or cycle through Emerald’s Rifle Range Reserve is idyllic, but unlawful behaviour is threatening to spoil the experience.

Despite signage and fencing, people are illegally riding off-road bikes through the 80 hectare reserve and Councillor Megan Daniels is worried the behaviour will impact plants and wildlife and damage the five signed walking tracks that wind their way through the reserve.

“This is a wonderful natural space and it’s right in the centre of town,” she said.

“We’re so fortunate to have it and we want to preserve it for people’s enjoyment and as a space for wildlife to live.

“Council has already taken steps to prevent unlawful use of the reserve – fencing the area to prevent motorbike access and installing signage to remind people that motorbike riding is illegal.

“We now need the community’s help to stop this practice.”

Megan Daniels.
Megan Daniels.

Ms Daniels encourages anyone who sees people riding motorbikes through the reserve to call Policelink on 13 14 44, rather than approaching the riders directly.

Officer-in-charge of Emerald Police Station, Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said Emerald Police were happy to join forces with council to protect a great community asset.

“Our main concern is for the safety of the community who are walking and riding on bicycles with young children through the reserve,” he said.

“Motorbikes pose a real risk to the safety of people using this resource.

“People riding motor bikes through this area can expect to be prosecuted for trespass offences.

“People caught vandalising council property including signs, fences etc. can be prosecuted for wilful damage offences, which have hefty penalties.

“We need to protect the work council has done and, more importantly, protect the safety of people using this area.”

central highlands regional council emerald police motorbike rifle range reserve
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Surprise suburbs leading CQ property price surge

        Premium Content REVEALED: Surprise suburbs leading CQ property price surge

        News In defiance of expectations, CQ’s properties have sold for higher prices during the coronavirus pandemic. Find out which suburbs were the star performers.

        Super Swans equal national record in emphatic fashion

        Premium Content Super Swans equal national record in emphatic fashion

        AFL That box ticked, coach Wallin says it’s all about the flag now.

        NAMED: Full list of everyone facing Emerald court

        Premium Content NAMED: Full list of everyone facing Emerald court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        150 extra police to hit the beat in Central Queensland

        Premium Content 150 extra police to hit the beat in Central Queensland

        Crime State Government beefs up police presence from July 1.