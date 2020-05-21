Police crack down on motorbikes, launch education campaign

MORANBAH police are cracking down on dirt bike riders in town, having recently received complaints about motorbikes being driven dangerously.

Operation Mackay Brice will focus on enforcement on the roads and education in Moranbah schools.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said that the complaints received “relate to the dangerous manner in which the bikes are being used, the constant noise the bikes are making and the wilful and unnecessary damage that the bikes are causing to sports fields and parks across town”.

“A number of complaints from residents are also in relation to the noise the bikes make and from other road users in relation to the dangerous manner in which the bikes are being used, with near misses reported between motorbikes and pedestrians and motorbikes and other vehicles,” he said.

Moranbah Police will have a high-visibility presence at targeted locations throughout town to prevent dirt bikes from being used there, to target any offences committed, and to maintain the safety of other people using the roads, foot paths, parks, and sporting areas.

Police urged motorbike riders to always comply with road rules and to drive only registered and insured motorbikes on roads.

Moranbah Police encouraged the public to report reckless behaviour.