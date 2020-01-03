Police crack down on road safety

BLACKWATER police have intercepted a number of motorists for speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt, just three weeks after 17-year-old William Langlo died in a single vehicle rollover on the outskirts of town.

Officers have issued a number of infringement notices to drivers over the Christmas period for a range of offences including exceeding the speed limit, defective vehicles and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Acting Officer in Charge of Blackwater Police Station, Acting Sergeant Sharlene Deacon said it was an important reminder about driving on the roads throughout the school holiday period with a lot of people returning home.

"The Queensland Christmas Road Safety Campaign continues and police will enforce high risk road user behaviour including the fatal five in an effort to minimise road trauma," she said.

While Blackwater Police are focusing heavily on road behaviour, officers have also dealt with a range of other offences throughout the holiday season.

Police were called to attend a licenced premises on Railway St, Blackwater in relation to a disturbance about 12.30am on December 22.

A 46-year-old male from Armstrong Beach was issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance and a 33-year-old male from Victoria was issued with a liquor infringement notice for fail to leave a licenced premises.

On December 26 about 9pm, it is alleged that police intercepted a four-wheel drive on Wey St, Blackwater for a licence check and random breath test.

A 31-year-old male was charged with disqualified driving and will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on January 24.

Between 6pm on December 28 and 10am on December 29 it was alleged a premises on Blain St, Blackwater was wilfully damaged and broken in to with some property stolen.

Police have charged a 14-year-old boy who will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Despite some minor incidents, Acting Sgt Deacon said the overall behaviour of people in Blackwater throughout Christmas and the New Year was positive.