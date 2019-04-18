Menu
Login
Generic Queensland Fire and Rescue
Generic Queensland Fire and Rescue
News

Police declare emergency after truck rolls, leaking diesel

by JULIA BRADLEY
18th Apr 2019 11:08 AM

AN emergency situation has been declared after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway, causing a gas leak.

Traffic is backing up at the intersection of Woolcock St and Ingham Rd with the truck on its side in the northbound lane.

Queensland Police are investigating, with the truck's diesel tank reportedly leaking.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said they received the call about 10.20am to attend the intersection at Cosgrove to reports of a truck rollover.

"Paramedics are assessing two patients on the scene who are out of their vehicles," the spokeswoman said.

"There are no injuries at this stage."

A 600-metre exclusion zone has been set up around the incident.

More to come.

emergency police truck roll over

Top Stories

    Region can't lose ag colleges, say MPs

    Region can't lose ag colleges, say MPs

    News UPDATE: Labor's Zac Beers responds to MP's education claims.

    • 18th Apr 2019 12:34 PM
    'People are losing hope'

    'People are losing hope'

    News KAP says college must remain open.

    Man honours fallen soldiers

    Man honours fallen soldiers

    News Video pays tribute to the Anzacs.

    Races coincide with festival

    Races coincide with festival

    News Easter means a huge weekend for racing.