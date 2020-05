Heavily armed tactical police were involved in this morning's police operation at Sapphire Beach.

Heavily armed tactical police were involved in this morning's police operation at Sapphire Beach. Frank Redward

Friday, 8.30AM: POLICE are currently executing a search warrant on a property north of Coffs Harbour.

The police operation is underway at Sapphire Beach with multiple police units parked at the local service station.

Officers are executing a search warrant on a nearby property.

NSW Police said the operation is in relation to an ongoing investigation.

More details will be released when they come to hand.