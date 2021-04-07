Menu
Shayne Dylon Turner pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on April 6 for failing to appear in accordance with undertaking, possessing pipes that had been used and receiving tainted property.
Crime

Police find wad of cash, drug pipe in car’s hidden compartment

Kristen Booth
7th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Police discovered more than $1000 cash hidden in a secret compartment of a car at Emerald.

Police prosecutor Michaela Jackson told Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, that police intercepted a vehicle at Emerald while conducting patrols on May 17, 2020.

During a search of the vehicle, police located $1055 cash hidden in what appeared to be a secret compartment under a cup holder with an empty cigarette pack and glass pipe with crystal residue.

One of the people inside the vehicle, Shayne Dylon Turner, 22, told police the money and pipe belonged to him, the court heard.

Emerald Magistrates Court.
He said he was paid in cash the day prior but didn’t want police to contact his employer and the pipe had been used in the “last couple of days”.

It was suggested the money came from the sale of drugs.

On November 17, 2020, Turner failed to appear for a court mention date.

Turner pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on April 6 for failing to appear in accordance with undertaking, possessing pipes that had been used and receiving tainted property.

In relation to missing court, Turner said he had been working away and forgot about it.

Turner was fined a total of $1900 and ordered to forfeit the glass pipe. All convictions were recorded.

