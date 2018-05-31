UPDATE: Lockdown at Gladstone SHS was due to suspicious note

BOMB THREAT: Police and firefighters were on stand-by at Gladstone State High School this morning.

3.40PM: CLASSES resumed at Gladstone State High School earlier this afternoon after the campus was deemed safe by police.

Classrooms had been evacuated earlier today after a suspicious note referencing explosive devices was reportedly found in one of the school bathrooms.

A police representative confirmed nothing of concern had been found on the school grounds.

Gladstone State High School released a statement on its Facebook page during the incident, calling it a "precautionary lockdown/evacuation" and congratulating students on the "maturity and cooperation" they displayed.

"The safety of the students and all others on site remains our chief priority," the statement read.

The lockdown had concluded by 2.05PM and classes resumed after a lunch break.

Further information is expected to be sent home to parents this afternoon.

Emergency services respond to a bomb threat at Gladstone State High on 31 May, 2018 after a suspicious note was found in one of the school's bathrooms. Matt Taylor

12:24AM: THE BOMB squad has been called to Gladstone State High School and students are being looked after by police after the discovery of a suspicious note late this morning.

The note was handed in to the office by a group of female students who reportedly found it in the school bathrooms shortly after 11AM.

The note contained "unknown threats" and made reference to "possible explosive devices" on the school grounds, according to Sergeant Wayne Butcher.

"It was a disconcerting note and they took it straight to the office," Sgt Butcher told The Observer.

The bomb squad was called to the scene and students were led to the school oval, then later taken to a safe location.

11.51AM: POLICE officers are talking to a large group of students at Gladstone State High School's front gates, by the main entrance on the Dawson Hwy.

A fire truck is also parked at the scene.

A police spokesman said police remained unable to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the call.





11:36AM: POLICE and firefighters have been called to Gladstone State High School in response to what The Observer understands may be a possible bomb threat.

Toolooa State High School was evacuated in response to a bomb threat on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were responding to an incident at the school but said no further details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.