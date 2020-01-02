CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

WELL BEHAVED: Emerald Police say the township was well behaved for new year celebrations.

POLICE said it had been a "pretty typical" holiday season in regards to crime over the Christmas and new year periods.

Senior Constable Rod Minns, of Emerald Police Station, said officers had been busy with the usual alcohol related disturbances which were expected during the party season.

"We have been busy with traffic enforcement, especially targeting drink and drug drivers," he said.

"There is always a heavy focus on this with the amount of celebrations."

Emerald officers have carried out 628 random breath tests between December 24 and January 1 resulting in arrests for drink and drug driving.

A 63-year-old male was picked up on Hospital Rd at 4.15pm on New Year's Eve and recorded a positive alcohol reading of 0.073 per cent.

A 22-year-old male was also intercepted on Borilla St about 11.30am the same day and recorded a positive drug driving reading.

Police also caught a 55-year-old woman drink driving on Clermont St with a high range alcohol reading of 0.262 per cent earlier in December.

Emerald police will be out in force targeting drink and drug driving.

Acting Officer in Charge of Emerald Police, Acting Senior Sergeant Daniel Laas, says a high police presence will remain on Central Highlands roads until Friday, January 31 as part of Queensland-wide campaign Operation Romeo Sleigh.

Despite the usual range of street offences and minor scuffles, Acting Snr Sgt Daniel Laas congratulated Emerald partygoers for their good behaviour on New Year's Eve.

"Overall, Emerald Police were very happy with the public's behaviour on New Year's Eve," he said.

Emerald police did attend a minor disturbance on Egerton St at 3.20am on January 1, where three people were issued Infringement Notices for Disorderly Behaviour.

Snr Sgt Laas encourages drivers to remain vigilant while travelling home from holidays and to be aware of the fatal five - speed, seat belts, drink and drug driving, fatigue and inattention.