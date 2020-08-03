HEAVILY intoxicated and deciding he would rather be back in jail, a man who was already on probation asked his girlfriend to call police to take him away.

A court heard Hayden Blake Milsom, 23, then struggled with police when they arrived.

At Ipswich Magistrates Court, Milsom, of Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Sadliers Crossing on March 14; and obstructing a second police officer.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police went to a house at Sadliers Crossing just before 11pm after receiving a phone call.

"He requested his girlfriend to phone police as he was on parole and wanted to go back to prison," Sgt Dick said.

"Two females were locked inside the house and Milsom was sitting out on the veranda.

"He told the officers to f**k off."

Sgt Dick said Milsom was loud and aggressive toward the two officers, threatening "I'll put you through that wall" then charging at a male officer.

The officer was pushed into the wall in a subsequent struggle kicked the officer in his knee.

Milsom was warned he would be capsicum sprayed if he did not stop struggling.

Sgt Dick said Milsom replied, "been there, done that", and continued to fight.

The spray was deployed and he was subdued and arrested.

After being taken to the watch house he was granted bail on April 3.

Sgt Dick said Milsom at the time was subject to a probation order imposed by the District Court.

Magistrate Andy Cridland asked Milsom what he had to say on the matter, and whether he agreed with police facts.

"It's fairly accurate," he said.

"I never kicked or punched. I did say I would.

"I did push the officer into the wall.

"I never kicked after that. I was put on the ground and maced."

Mr Cridland convicted and fined him $1000.