Police hunt armed robbers

by Staff writers
17th Jun 2018 6:30 AM

POLICE are calling for witnesses after two unrelated armed robberies in Queensland on Friday night.

The first incident occurred at a store in North Rockhampton at around 6.30pm.

A man entered the Lakes Creek Rd store in Koongal armed with an iron bar and demanded money from two shop attendants.

He then left the business in an unknown direction with a sum of cash.

The 65-year-old male attendant and the 62-year-old female attendant were not physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as 175-180cm tall with a slim build, wearing dark clothing, a black hat and carrying a backpack.

The second incident occurred at a bottle shop in South Brisbane at around 7pm.

Police say a man armed with a screwdriver entered the Cordelia St shop and made demands for money.

The man them left the scene with a sum of cash.

No-one was physically injured.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police.

