Mackay police have responded to reports of a pervert at a popular park on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Crime

Police hunt man after reports he exposed himself to 8yo girl

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 8:22 AM
Police have been searching for a scruffy-looking bearded man after reports he followed an eight-year-old girl into a toilet block and exposed himself at a popular Mackay park.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said they received two calls on Thursday afternoon about the suspicious behaviour at Mackay Botanic Gardens.

The man, described as being about 165cm tall and in his mid 40s to 50s with medium to long grey hair, also reportedly approached a mother and her daughter along a footpath.

It is understood he was wearing a black shirt and cream-coloured pants at the time of both incidents.

The QPS spokeswoman said no official complaint was made to police but they attended the park to carry out "extensive patrols".

No person of interest was found.

If you have information, phone PoliceLink on 131444.

