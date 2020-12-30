Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Andrew Campbell is wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Andrew Campbell is wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Crime

Police hunt man wanted over baby death

by Kate Kyriacou
30th Dec 2020 6:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have released a photograph of a man wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

Andrew Campbell, 41, has not come forward despite numerous appeals from police to turn himself in.

Andrew Campbell is wanted for questioning over the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Andrew Campbell is wanted for questioning over the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.

Dexter was found dead by paramedics in his mother's Raceview home in June 2019.

Police have alleged he died from neglect, with the mistreatment lasting a "period of days".

"There have been a number of medical tests and pathology reports, we will be alleging that the cause of death was as a result of neglect," Detective Inspector David Briese said previously.

 

Police are looking for Andrew Campbell over the suspicious death of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.
Police are looking for Andrew Campbell over the suspicious death of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

Dexter's mother, Natalie Whitehead, 34, has been charged with her son's murder.

At the time of the boy's death, Campbell, from Bellbowrie, was Whitehead's partner.

"While not considered dangerous to members of the community, anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact police immediately," a statement from Queensland police said.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police hunt man wanted over baby death

More Stories

baby died child killed editors picks police hunt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Property bargains and highest sales in Emerald this year

        Premium Content Property bargains and highest sales in Emerald this year

        Property The cheapest property sold for just $60,000 while one of the most expensive featured a five bay garage.

        Car abandoned after skidding off Bruce Highway

        Premium Content Car abandoned after skidding off Bruce Highway

        Weather Emergency crews arrived at the scene to find the car empty and left in...

        YEAR IN REVIEW: Canavan on virus, debt, and foreign policy

        Premium Content YEAR IN REVIEW: Canavan on virus, debt, and foreign policy

        Politics “Everyone wants to consign 2020 to history. History has been made in 2020.”

        WEATHER: How much rain has fallen across the CQ region

        Premium Content WEATHER: How much rain has fallen across the CQ region

        Weather The slow, soaking rain is expected to continue throughout the rest of the week.