Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Crime

Police hunting teen girls over ice cream store hold up

by Grace Mason
3rd Jan 2020 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.

The girls, believed to be aged 15 and 17, allegedly entered Stocklands shopping centre at Earlville about 8.45pm on Thursday night and approached the Sweeties L&G store.

Cairns police Det Sgt Barry Karamujic said one of the girls allegedly produced a knife and the pair made demands from the employee before stealing taking money and leaving.

He said they had seized CCTV from the store and were investigating and called on anyone with information to come forward.

crime ice-cream robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

        Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

        News Inspections will be carried out to maintain reliability and safety of the electrical network.

        Nurses still waiting to welcome the first baby to 2020

        premium_icon Nurses still waiting to welcome the first baby to 2020

        News Central Highlands maternity wards have had a quiet start to the new year.

        CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

        News Arrests for drink and drug driving, and disorderly behaviour notices among those...

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'