A man has died overnight in a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Nebo that has closed the roadway for several hours.
Police identify victim of Peak Downs Highway crash

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 7:13 AM | Updated: 7:20 AM
UPDATE 12.30PM: A man who died at the scene of a horror collision on the Peak Downs Highway west of Mackay has been identified as a Clermont local.

The Clermont man, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 3km west of Fiery Creek at Nebo about 1.30am.

He was the sole occupant of a grey dual cab utility which had been travelling west on the highway when it and an oncoming truck collided.

The 42-year-old Mirani man who was driving the truck suffered minor injuries.

Police said the forensic crash unit was investigating the deadly collision.

10.10AM: One lane of the Peak Downs Highway has re-opened after a horror collision between a car and B-double just after midnight.

Police are investigating the crash which claimed the life of a man when the vehicles collided about 3km east of Fiery Creek at Nebo about 12.30am Friday.

The Peak Downs Highway was closed with traffic backed up and diversions in place.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the Peak Downs Highway had re-opened to one lane with traffic control in place.

INITIAL: A man has died overnight in a highway smash between a car and B-double about five minutes outside of Nebo.

The crash, which occurred at 1.40am Friday, closed the Peak Down Highway for several hours.

The highway remains closed 3km east of Fiery Creek as the vehicles are being recovered.

Police have confirmed the driver of the car involved in the collision has died.

Family are in the process of being notified.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

The highway is expected to reopen later this morning.

More to come.

