Menu
Login
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on the Surat Developmental Rd 13km east of Tara on the Western Downs.
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on the Surat Developmental Rd 13km east of Tara on the Western Downs. Michael Doyle
News

Police identify victims of double-fatal traffic crash

Tara Miko
by
15th Aug 2018 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

POLICE have identified the victims of a deadly head-on crash which claimed the lives of two people yesterday.

A Tara man, 69, and Brisbane woman, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Surat Developmental Rd 13km east of Tara yesterday.

The man had been the driver of a ute involved in the collision.

The woman was a passenger of a bus.

The male driver of the bus, 47, also from Brisbane, was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical injuries.

Investigations into what caused the vehicles to collide on the straight stretch of road are continuing.

Police have called for any witnesses to the incident to come forward as investigators piece together what caused the crash.

Whether any of the Fatal Five, including inattention, contributed to the crash will be investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Dalby police on 4669 9222 or Tara police on 4665 3200.

editors picks fatal crash tara traffic crash western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Anna not pasta her best

    Anna not pasta her best

    Sport Cycling hero talking about the place of carbohydrates in our diet.

    Top 10 activities around CH

    Top 10 activities around CH

    News Some top bucket list activities around the region.

    Shorten promises $4.8m to upgrade vital Emerald service

    Shorten promises $4.8m to upgrade vital Emerald service

    News Investment set to deliver better patient outcomes and less travel

    Come along to the Barn Dance

    Come along to the Barn Dance

    News Springsure is gearing up for an old fashioned Barn Dance.

    • 15th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners